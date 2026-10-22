AP EDCET Counselling 2026 first phase seat allotment tomorrow at cap.apcfss.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will release AP EDCET counselling 2026 first phase seat allotment tomorrow, October 23. The official release date has already been confirmed, but the release time is still awaited. Through this announcement, applicants will get to know their admission status in the BEd course, followed by confirmation of seat at the allotted college (self-reporting & physical reporting).

As per the GO issued on October 3 by the Government of Andhra Pradesh, the Proposed Interim Base (floor) Fee for the Academic Year 2026- 27 is Rs 10,500 for the BEd course and Rs 17,625 for the BEd Special Education course.

Students who filled web options can check their seat allotment status through cap.apcfss.in by entering their username and password. It is important to understand that filling web options does not guarantee seat allotment, and it completely depends on candidates' rank, competition level, vacant seats and reservation policies. Those who do not get an allotment can still try for the second phase counselling.

There is an alternative admission route as well for those who do not get admission under the convenor quota. The aspirants can visit any of the private BEd colleges and opt for management quota admission (direct admission). However, fee reimbursement rules or the convenor quota BEd fee structure do not apply for the management quota admission. Therefore, the candidates must pay the fee specified by the college.

The classes are scheduled to begin from October 24 (Saturday) onwards as per the official schedule notified by APSCHE. Therefore, candidates who secured admission must complete the physical reporting as early as possible.

The second phase AP EDCET counselling 2026 might begin only after the conclusion of the Phase 1 reporting process on October 27, but an official announcement is still awaited. APSCHE will begin the second phase counselling only after receiving the vacant seats data from the participating BEd colleges.