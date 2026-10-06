AP EDCET Counselling 2026 Begins; Check registration, web options and seat allotment dates

Andhra Pradesh EDCET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of Higher Education has commenced the AP EDCET 2026 counselling process for qualified and eligible candidates seeking admission to B.Ed and B.Ed Special Education programmes for the academic year 2026-27.

The counselling notification was issued on October 1, while the registration process began on October 5 and will continue until October 12, 2026. Candidates can register through the Common Admission Portal (CAP).

According to the detailed notification, candidates are required to complete registration and certificate-related processes before exercising their web options. Aadhaar-based authentication is compulsory for candidates submitting their applications directly through the CAP.