AP EDCET Counselling 2026 Begins; Check registration, web options and seat allotment dates

Andhra Pradesh EDCET Counselling 2026: The Andhra Pradesh Commissionerate of Higher Education has commenced the AP EDCET 2026 counselling process for qualified and eligible candidates seeking admission to B.Ed and B.Ed Special Education programmes for the academic year 2026-27.
The counselling notification was issued on October 1, while the registration process began on October 5 and will continue until October 12, 2026. Candidates can register through the Common Admission Portal (CAP).
According to the detailed notification, candidates are required to complete registration and certificate-related processes before exercising their web options. Aadhaar-based authentication is compulsory for candidates submitting their applications directly through the CAP.
Registration: October 5 to 12
Special category verification: October 13
Online certificate verification at HLCs: October 6 to 19
Web options: October 14 to 18
Change of web options: October 19
Seat allotment: October 23
Self-reporting at allotted college: October 24 to 27
Commencement of classes: October 24
The counselling schedule is applicable to seats available in B.Ed and B.Ed Special Education colleges across Andhra Pradesh, including university and private colleges.
AP EDCET counselling fee
Candidates belonging to the OC/BC categories have to pay a processing fee of Rs 1,250, while SC/ST/PwBD candidates have to pay Rs 650. The fee can be paid through UPI, credit card, debit card or net banking.
Candidates whose certificate data has already been verified can proceed directly to web-option entry. Those whose certificate data is incomplete or requires re-verification will be asked to upload the required certificates. Candidates must complete the application and exercise web options to be considered for seat allotment.