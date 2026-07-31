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AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026 OUT; report to college by August 5

AP ECET seat allotment result 2026 for the first phase counselling has been released, and the last date to complete the seat acceptance process is August 5
AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026
AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026official website image of ap ecet seat allotment 2026
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Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has finally released AP ECET seat allotment result 2026 for the first phase counselling today, July 31. After postponing the seat allotment announcement by five times, the allotment result is now available under the candidate login section of official website.

Direct link to check seat allotment result

AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026: Steps to download

  • Click on the direct link provided above or visit the official website cap.apcfss.in

  • Click on the 'Candidate Login' option available on the home page

  • Enter the username and password to login

  • Your seat allotment status will be available towards the left hand side of the screen

  • Accept the seat (if satisfied with the allotment), pay the tuition fees and download the seat allotment letter

  • Complete the physical reporting at the allotted college by August 5

The seat allotment was delayed by 11 days. It was supposed to be released on July 20, but the authorities postponed it to July 22, 24, 26, 28 and 29 respectively. Students were anxious and took to the 'X' platform by tagging Education Minister Nara Lokesh to look into the matter.

The second cum final phase counselling dates are expected to be released by the second week of August.

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