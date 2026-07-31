AP ECET Seat Allotment Result 2026 OUT; report to college by August 5

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has finally released AP ECET seat allotment result 2026 for the first phase counselling today, July 31. After postponing the seat allotment announcement by five times, the allotment result is now available under the candidate login section of official website.
Click on the direct link provided above or visit the official website cap.apcfss.in
Click on the 'Candidate Login' option available on the home page
Enter the username and password to login
Your seat allotment status will be available towards the left hand side of the screen
Accept the seat (if satisfied with the allotment), pay the tuition fees and download the seat allotment letter
Complete the physical reporting at the allotted college by August 5
The seat allotment was delayed by 11 days. It was supposed to be released on July 20, but the authorities postponed it to July 22, 24, 26, 28 and 29 respectively. Students were anxious and took to the 'X' platform by tagging Education Minister Nara Lokesh to look into the matter.
The second cum final phase counselling dates are expected to be released by the second week of August.