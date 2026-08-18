AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026 Final Phase Download Link Activated

AP ECET Seat Allotment 2026 for the final phase counselling has been activated today, August 18. The download link is now available on the candidate login of cap.apcfss.in. Those who exercised the web options can now check their seat allotment status by entering username and password details.
The online self reporting and physical reporting process have commenced. Those who got the seat must accept the seat by paying the tuition fee. After the successful payment of tuition fee, download the PDF of seat allotment letter. Report to the allotted college on or before August 21. Those who fail to report within the deadline will lose the seat and the admission shall be cancelled.
This is the last phase seat allotment under the convenor quota. Those who did not get a seat in the final phase can visit the private B.Tech Lateral entry colleges or deemed universitties directly to avali admission under Category B (management quota). However, the admission is subject to the total number of vacant seats.
Students who got the admission under Phase 1 counselling and are allocated a better allotment in the final phase can cancel the phase 1 seat and accept the latest allotment. While doing the physical reporting, the candidates must carry all the required documents.