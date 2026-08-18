AP ECET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released today; Report by August 21

APSCHE is all set to release AP ECET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, August 18, at cap.apcfss.in. This will be the last and final round of counselling for B.Tech Lateral Entry admission. Only 32 percent seats were filled in the first phase counselling, and almost 68 percent of seats are still vacant for the final phase. Only students who filled web options are eligible for inclusion in the seat allotment result. The last date to complete reporting process is August 21.
The official release time for the allotment has not been confirmed. Therefore, students need to keep checking the official website to view their allotment status on the candidate login. APSCHE will update the homepage of cap.apcfss.in once the allotment is declared. Therefore, students are advised not to rely on unofficial release times/ updates.
Aspirants are concerned about the release of final-phase seat allotments. During the first phase counselling, the allotment announcement was delayed multiple times; it was announced late by 10 days. However, APSCHE has cleared all issues to ensure timely release of seat allotment results. Recently, AP EAMCET seat allotment 2026 was released as per the schedule (August 9) without any delays.
Students need to keep their username and password details ready to check the seat allotment. Those who secured seats are advised to complete the reporting process as early as possible and start attending classes from August 20 onwards. The academic session began in all colleges after the first-round of reporting concluded. APSCHE will not conduct any further rounds of counselling under convenor quota.