AP ECET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released today; Report by August 21

APSCHE is all set to release AP ECET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 today, August 18, at cap.apcfss.in. This will be the last and final round of counselling for B.Tech Lateral Entry admission. Only 32 percent seats were filled in the first phase counselling, and almost 68 percent of seats are still vacant for the final phase. Only students who filled web options are eligible for inclusion in the seat allotment result. The last date to complete reporting process is August 21.