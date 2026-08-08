AP ECET Final Phase Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Who is eligible to exercise web options?

AP ECET Final Phase Counselling 2026 is scheduled to begin today, August 8. The link to exercise web options is expected to be activated anytime soon, and the last date is August 11. For fresh registrations, August 8 and 9 are the dates, while already registered candidates in the first phase need not register again. Instead, they can directly exercise the web options.
Candidates who did not get a seat in the first phase can fill the web options
Those who got admission in the first phase, but are looking for a better option in the final phase, can exercise the web options
Those who did not accept the seat in the first phase and are looking for a better allotment can exercise the web options
Those who did not register for the first phase counselling must complete the fresh registration on or before August 9 and then exercise the web options
Those who did not exercise the web options in the first phase can exercise the web options for the final phase
While exercising the web options, it is important to choose maximum colleges as preferences to improve admission chances. Mere filling of web options may not guarantee the seat allotment. It depends on the total vacant seats, ECET rank and reservation policies.
This will be the final round of counselling for BTech Lateral Entry admissions in Andhra Pradesh. The dates for BPharmacy Lateral Entry are expected to be announced anytime soon. Students can keep checking cap.apcfss.in for the official update.