AP ECET Final Phase Counselling 2026 Begins Today: Who is eligible to exercise web options?

Candidates who did not get a seat in the first phase can fill the web options

Those who got admission in the first phase, but are looking for a better option in the final phase, can exercise the web options

Those who did not accept the seat in the first phase and are looking for a better allotment can exercise the web options

Those who did not register for the first phase counselling must complete the fresh registration on or before August 9 and then exercise the web options