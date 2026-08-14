AP ECET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment: What candidates should know before result

Unlike the first phase seat allotment, APSCHE will not delay the second phase seat allotment

Only those candidates who filled the web options are eligible for inclusion in the seat allotment

It is important to keep username and password details ready to check the seat allotment status

APSCHE has not confirmed an exact/ official release time of seat allotment

The dates of reporting are August 19 to 21, and all the selected candidates can join the classes from August 20 onwards

This will be the last and final round of counselling. APSCHE will not conduct another round for the vacant seats. All the vacant seats can be filled under 'Category B' admissions

For the management quota (Category B) admission, a valid rank in AP ECET is mandatory

There is no official update on whether APSCHE will conduct a spot round counselling or not

In case there is any delay in releasing the seat allotment result, APSCHE shall notify the candidates through the official website cap.apcfss.in