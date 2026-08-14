AP ECET 2026 Final Phase Seat Allotment: What candidates should know before result

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will release the AP ECET Final Phase Seat Allotment 2026 on August 18 as per the revised schedule. Initially, the allotments were supposed to be released on August 15, but this has been postponed due to the extension of the web options deadline to August 13, and the last date to edit web options is August 14.
Unlike the first phase seat allotment, APSCHE will not delay the second phase seat allotment
Only those candidates who filled the web options are eligible for inclusion in the seat allotment
It is important to keep username and password details ready to check the seat allotment status
APSCHE has not confirmed an exact/ official release time of seat allotment
The dates of reporting are August 19 to 21, and all the selected candidates can join the classes from August 20 onwards
This will be the last and final round of counselling. APSCHE will not conduct another round for the vacant seats. All the vacant seats can be filled under 'Category B' admissions
For the management quota (Category B) admission, a valid rank in AP ECET is mandatory
There is no official update on whether APSCHE will conduct a spot round counselling or not
In case there is any delay in releasing the seat allotment result, APSCHE shall notify the candidates through the official website cap.apcfss.in
Students are advised to wait for the official updates and do not rely on unconfirmed release time/ postponement updates