AP EAPCET 2027 Exam Date Announcement Soon: What aspirants need to know

AP EAPCET is a computer-based and common entrance exam for admission to BTech, BPharma and BSc Agriculture courses. Vacant seats after the NTRUHS AP NEET UG counselling in the BSc Nursing course are filled through AP EAPCET ranks. Intermediate MPC students will have to choose the engineering stream for BTech admission while filling the EAPCET application form. However, these students are also eligible for Food Technology and Biotechnology-related courses along with BSc Agriculture.

Admission to BPharma courses is offered only to Intermediate BPC passouts. The aspirants must check the detailed eligibility criteria thoroughly before filling the form.