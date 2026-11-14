AP EAPCET 2027 Exam Date Announcement Soon: What aspirants need to know

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education is expected to announce the official dates for AP EAPCET 2027 soon. Every year, APSCHE releases the exam calendar for various entrance exams in December. As the AP Inter Exams 2027 schedule was confirmed, APSCHE might prepare the schedule for the engineering entrance exam. However, it is important to note that the exam schedule might be decided based on the NEET 2027 exam mode and schedule. If the Union Government decides to conduct the NEET exam online, AP EAPCET 2027 may be pushed beyond the previous years' timelines.
In 2026, the entrance exam was conducted from May 12 to 20. The exam began 10 days after the conclusion of the NEET exam (however, the NEET 2026 May 3 exam was cancelled and was re-conducted later on June 21). Therefore, the schedule and mode of the NEET 2027 exam play a key role in deciding the schedule for various engineering, pharmacy and agriculture entrance exams.
The previous years' timelines do not establish a definite timeline for the 2027 exam, they give an understanding that the entrance exam is usually conducted in May.
AP EAPCET is a computer-based and common entrance exam for admission to BTech, BPharma and BSc Agriculture courses. Vacant seats after the NTRUHS AP NEET UG counselling in the BSc Nursing course are filled through AP EAPCET ranks. Intermediate MPC students will have to choose the engineering stream for BTech admission while filling the EAPCET application form. However, these students are also eligible for Food Technology and Biotechnology-related courses along with BSc Agriculture.
Admission to BPharma courses is offered only to Intermediate BPC passouts. The aspirants must check the detailed eligibility criteria thoroughly before filling the form.
AP EAPCET aspirants can start their preparation for the entrance exam along with their Intermediate public examinations preparation. As the syllabus for both exams is the same, it will be easy to manage the revision and practice enough mock tests.