AP EAMCET Web Options Link 2026 to be activated at 3 PM today

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has confirmed that the AP EAMCET web options link 2026 will be activated on July 25 at 3 PM. The release time has officially been confirmed by APSCHE. However, the list of colleges and courses is still awaited. No delay in opening the web options window can be expected, but an official update will be made if there are changes in the schedule.

The official website to fill the web options is cap.apcfss.in. You must keep your username and password ready to exercise the college options.

Manual Option Form Preparation: Important guide for AP EAMCET Web Options 2026

Before filling the web options, students can prepare a dummy manual option entry form. Firstly, you need to check the list of courses and colleges through the official website. Be clear about your course and college preference.

List down the colleges and course names on the manual option form. Provide a preference number like 1, 2, 3, 4... for each college and course. For example, if you wish to choose the AI/ML course or CSE course in Aditya Engineering College, preference number one will be AI/ ML and preference number two will be the CSE course, or vice versa, in the same college.

You have to fill as many college and course options as possible because it will enhance the chances of getting admission in your preferred course. For instance, if you could not get AI/ ML course at Aditya College, you may get admission in the same course at Godavari College of Engineering. Therefore, you have to smartly choose the college and course options for which preparing a manual option entry form is important.

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