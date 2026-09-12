AP EAMCET Third Phase Web Options 2026 to be closed Today for MPC Stream

AP EAMCET Third Phase Web Options 2026 for MPC counselling will be closed today, September 12, and the editing window will be open on September 13. On the other hand, the second phase web options for the BPC stream will be closed today as well. This is the last and final chance for eligible applicants to fill in their college preferences so that they can be eligible for the seat allotment result.
Last date to fill web options: September 12, 2026
Editing of web options: September 13, 2026
Seat allotment result: September 16, 2026
Self-reporting & reporting at college: September 16 to 19, 2026
Only those candidates filling the web options are eligible for the seat allotment result. Those who secured seats must complete the reporting process immediately, as classes have begun in all colleges. Any delay in reporting will lead to missing out on the classes. Candidates who fail to complete the reporting by September 19 will lose the allotment, and there will be no further chance to get admission under the convenor quota.
Those who did not get admission or are aspiring for a better college can opt for admission under the management quota. The Category B admissions are underway in private engineering colleges. Students getting admission under the management quota are not eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme.