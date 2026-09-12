Exams

AP EAMCET Third Phase Web Options 2026 to be closed Today for MPC Stream

AP EAMCET Third Phase Web Options 2026 will be closed today, September 12, and the editing window will open on September 13
AP EAMCET Third Phase Web Options 2026 to be closed Today
AP EAMCET Third Phase Web Options 2026 to be closed TodayRepresentative official website image of AP EAMCET counselling 2026
Updated on

AP EAMCET Third Phase Web Options 2026 for MPC counselling will be closed today, September 12, and the editing window will be open on September 13. On the other hand, the second phase web options for the BPC stream will be closed today as well. This is the last and final chance for eligible applicants to fill in their college preferences so that they can be eligible for the seat allotment result.

Direct link to fill web options

AP EAMCET Third Phase Counselling 2026: Upcoming important dates

  • Last date to fill web options: September 12, 2026

  • Editing of web options: September 13, 2026

  • Seat allotment result: September 16, 2026

  • Self-reporting & reporting at college: September 16 to 19, 2026

Only those candidates filling the web options are eligible for the seat allotment result. Those who secured seats must complete the reporting process immediately, as classes have begun in all colleges. Any delay in reporting will lead to missing out on the classes. Candidates who fail to complete the reporting by September 19 will lose the allotment, and there will be no further chance to get admission under the convenor quota.

Those who did not get admission or are aspiring for a better college can opt for admission under the management quota. The Category B admissions are underway in private engineering colleges. Students getting admission under the management quota are not eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme.

AP EAMCET
logo
EdexLive
www.edexlive.com