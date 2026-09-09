AP EAMCET Third Phase Web Options 2026 Link Activated

The AP EAMCET 2026 third and final phase counselling process for the MPC stream has begun, with the web options link now available through the Andhra Pradesh Common Admissions Portal (CAP). The counselling is being conducted for admission to B.E./B.Tech courses across universities, private universities and private colleges under the Convenor quota in Andhra Pradesh.

Direct link to exercise web options

The official counselling portal has listed the AP EAPCET-2026 Final Phase III registrations as open, confirming that candidates can proceed with the final phase admission process.

According to the detailed counselling notification, option entry is open from September 9 to September 12, 2026. Candidates will also get an opportunity to modify their options on September 13.