AP EAMCET Third Phase Web Options 2026 Link Activated

The AP EAMCET 2026 third and final phase counselling process for the MPC stream has begun, with the web options link now available through the Andhra Pradesh Common Admissions Portal (CAP). The counselling is being conducted for admission to B.E./B.Tech courses across universities, private universities and private colleges under the Convenor quota in Andhra Pradesh.
Direct link to exercise web options
The official counselling portal has listed the AP EAPCET-2026 Final Phase III registrations as open, confirming that candidates can proceed with the final phase admission process.
According to the detailed counselling notification, option entry is open from September 9 to September 12, 2026. Candidates will also get an opportunity to modify their options on September 13.
Candidates should prepare their preferred colleges and branches before entering options on the portal. The counselling authorities have advised students to consider the available colleges, branches and districts and prepare their option list in advance.
Importantly, candidates can exercise options from home or through an internet centre. The authorities have advised candidates to avoid using mobile phones for option entry because it may be inconvenient.
Candidates should also remember that freezing the options is significant. Once options are frozen, they cannot be modified through the regular option-entry process. However, candidates have the opportunity to make their final changes on September 13.
The final phase seat allotment is scheduled for September 16, 2026 after 6 pm.
Allotments will be based on the options exercised by candidates, their merit rank and applicable category reservations. Candidates who receive a seat will have to download their allotment order and complete the prescribed reporting process.