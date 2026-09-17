AP EAMCET Third Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 to be released Today at cap.apcfss.in

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 for the third phase counselling will be released today, September 17, and the candidates can access the download link at cap.apcfss.in. Keep your username and password details ready to login. This is the last and final round of counselling for BTech admission in Andhra Pradesh under convenor quota. The last date to complete the reporting process is Saturday, September 19.
The allotment was initially supposed to released on September 16, but the date has been revised. Those who get the allotment must complete the self-reporting and physical reporting process.
Seat allotment date: September 17, 2026
Official release time: Not yet confirmed
Expected time as per previous rounds' release time trends: after 6:00 PM (but officially not confirmed)
Details required to check: Username and Password
Official website: Candidate Login portal of cap.apcfss.in
Will there be fourth round: No
Is management quota admission possible: Candidates can visit any private BTech college located in the state to find out Category B vacant seats details. You can also check the official website of colleges for details on Category B (Manaement Quota) admission
Is fee reimbursement applicable for third phase: All the candidates who got a seat in the third round are eligible for reimbursement scheme (subject to eligibility criteria)
The vacant seats that are left after the third phase reporting will be transferreed to colleges to fill under Category B. Candidates who appeared for AP EAMCET/ JEE Main are eligible for the managamenet quota admission. The colleges can also admit students based on their Intermediate / Class 12 marks.
Deemed private universities in AP are conducting their own admission process for BTech courses. The classes have already begun in various universities.
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