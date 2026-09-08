AP EAMCET Third Phase Counselling 2026 Announced: Check dates, important details

Who can participate in the third phase?

The final phase is not restricted to candidates who are entering counselling for the first time.

Candidates who participated in earlier rounds can exercise their options afresh for leftover seats, vacancies arising during allotment and any additional seats that may become available in new colleges or courses. Such candidates do not have to pay the processing fee again.

Candidates who have not participated in previous counselling phases can also enter the process, but they will need to complete certificate verification during this final phase.

The notification specifically allows candidates who were allotted a seat but did not join, those who have not secured a seat, candidates who had their certificates verified but did not exercise options, and candidates who joined earlier but are looking for a better option to participate in the final round.