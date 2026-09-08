AP EAMCET Third Phase Counselling 2026 Announced: Check dates, important details

AP EAMCET 2026 counselling process is entering its final round, giving engineering aspirants one last opportunity to compete for available BE/BTech seats in the state.
The Department of Higher Education has announced the third and final phase of web-based counselling for the MPC stream, with the registration and processing fee payment window opening on September 9, 2026. The counselling covers engineering seats in universities, private universities and private colleges under the Convenor quota for the 2026-27 academic year.
Candidates will have to move quickly as several stages of the final counselling process are scheduled within a few days.
The final phase is not restricted to candidates who are entering counselling for the first time.
Candidates who participated in earlier rounds can exercise their options afresh for leftover seats, vacancies arising during allotment and any additional seats that may become available in new colleges or courses. Such candidates do not have to pay the processing fee again.
Candidates who have not participated in previous counselling phases can also enter the process, but they will need to complete certificate verification during this final phase.
The notification specifically allows candidates who were allotted a seat but did not join, those who have not secured a seat, candidates who had their certificates verified but did not exercise options, and candidates who joined earlier but are looking for a better option to participate in the final round.
One detail that engineering aspirants should not overlook is that options exercised in earlier phases will not automatically be considered for the third phase.
Candidates seeking a different college or course must enter their preferences afresh. Those satisfied with their previous allotment do not need to participate in option entry again.
However, candidates who exercise fresh options and subsequently receive a new allotment should be aware that their earlier seat will be vacated and offered to the next eligible candidate.
Candidates can make a final change to their options on September 13. Once options are frozen, they cannot subsequently be modified.