AP EAMCET Second Phase Counselling Dates 2026 likely to be announced after August 16

AP EAMCET seat allotment result 2026 for the first phase counselling was released on August 9, and the last date to complete the reporting process is August 14. Once the reporting process gets over, APSCHE will accumulate the vacant seats data of all participating colleges. Based on the number of vacant seats and additional new colleges & courses (if any), the second phase counselling dates shall be released.
The second phase counselling dates are expected to be announced after August 16. However, a delay can be expected if there are pending approvals for new colleges and courses. APSCHE will mostly wrap up the second-phase seat allotment process before the first week of September. The academic session for first-year BTech students in AP is set to begin on August 10. Therefore, APSCHE will not delay the second phase counselling.
Already registered candidates can directly exercise the web options, but those who did not register in Phase 1 must complete the registration & certificate verification process. Before filling the web options, it is important to check the 'Institute Profile' section to get an idea of the list of courses offered, fee details and the total number of seats available. Deemed private universities are also a part of AP EAMCET counselling (35% seats are reserved).
The Category B (Management Quota) admission process is set to begin soon, and the detailed guidelines will be issued shortly. Colleges can individually fill 25 per cent of BTech seats under the management quota.