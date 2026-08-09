AP EAMCET Second Phase Counselling 2026: Who is eligible to exercise web options?

AP EAMCET second phase counselling 2026 is expected to begin by the third week of August. The last date to complete the Phase 1 reporting process is August 10. If the first phase seat allotment does not get delayed and there is no revision of dates, there is a high possibility of the commencement of second phase counselling by the third week of August. APSCHE will officially announce the dates soon.
Candidates who did not get an allotment in the first phase counselling can consider filling web options for the second phase. However, the admission possibilities are purely subject to the total number of vacant seats, EAPCET rank and reservation policies
Candidates who got an allotment but are looking for a better allotment in the second phase can also exercise web options for the second phase
Candidates who did not register for the first phase counselling can register for second phase counselling by paying the processing fee, completing the certificate verification and exercising the web options.
Candidates who completed the certificate verification in the first phase but did not exercise web options can fill choices in the second phase
The academic session in all BTech colleges in AP for the first-year students is set to begin from August 10 onwards. Therefore, candidates getting an allotment must complete the physical reporting process as early as possible.