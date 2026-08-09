AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 TODAY at cap.apcfss.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will release the AP EAMCET Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 9. Students must keep their username and password ready to download the seat allotment order.

However, students are worried whether the seat allotment will be released as per the schedule. Recently, AP ECET seat allotment was delayed by 10 days. As APSCHE did not extend the web options date and maintained enough gap between the last date for web options and the seat allotment date, the chances of delay are less. APSCHE will officially notify if there are any changes in the schedule.