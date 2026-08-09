AP EAMCET Seat Allotment Result 2026 TODAY at cap.apcfss.in

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will release the AP EAMCET Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 today, August 9. Students must keep their username and password ready to download the seat allotment order.
However, students are worried whether the seat allotment will be released as per the schedule. Recently, AP ECET seat allotment was delayed by 10 days. As APSCHE did not extend the web options date and maintained enough gap between the last date for web options and the seat allotment date, the chances of delay are less. APSCHE will officially notify if there are any changes in the schedule.
The reporting process is divided into two stages viz., self-reporting and physical reporting. The self reporting process is completely online. The candidates must accept the seat by paying the tuition fee (it will be zero for candidates who are eligible for reimbursement). After accepting the seat, download the seat allotment order
The physical reporting process has to be completed on or before August 15 where the selected candidates must visit the college with all the required documents (original and xerox copies)
Students looking for a better allotment in the second phase counselling have two options - accept the seat and participate in second phase or reject the seat and wait for second phase counselling
Students who accept the seat and pay tuition fee can cancel the seat if they get a better allotment in the second phase counselling
Students who do not accept the seat and wait for second phase cannot retain the first round seat if they do not get a seat in the second round
It is important to note that the candidates must not submit their original certificates at the college
The second phase counselling is expected to be conducted from the third week of August, and the official dates for the same shall be notified soon.