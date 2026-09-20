AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2026 Third Phase to be released Today: Important details

Here are the important instructions with respect to the third phase seat allotment result -

The third phase counselling is the final round for BTech admission under the convenor quota in Andhra Pradesh. APSCHE will not conduct any further round

Candidates who do not get an allotment in this round will still have an option to get admission. Private colleges opened Category B (management quota) admissions, and interested aspirants can check for vacant seats and fee details by directly visiting/ contacting the college

Students getting the allotment must immediately complete the self-reporting process by paying the tuition fee. The fees will be displayed as 'zero' for those eligible for reimbursement

After accepting the seat, download the seat allotment order and report to the allotted college within the deadline specified by APSCHE

The candidates must carry original and xerox copies of all certificates uploaded for certificate verification