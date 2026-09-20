AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2026 Third Phase to be released Today: Important details

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2026 for the final phase counselling will be released today, September 20. The allotment was initially supposed to be released on September 17, but APSCHE postponed it by three days. Special categories are included in the final phase counselling. The sports category tentative priority list has been uploaded on cap.apcfss.in. The candidates need to keep their username and password ready to download the seat allotment result.
Here are the important instructions with respect to the third phase seat allotment result -
The third phase counselling is the final round for BTech admission under the convenor quota in Andhra Pradesh. APSCHE will not conduct any further round
Candidates who do not get an allotment in this round will still have an option to get admission. Private colleges opened Category B (management quota) admissions, and interested aspirants can check for vacant seats and fee details by directly visiting/ contacting the college
Students getting the allotment must immediately complete the self-reporting process by paying the tuition fee. The fees will be displayed as 'zero' for those eligible for reimbursement
After accepting the seat, download the seat allotment order and report to the allotted college within the deadline specified by APSCHE
The candidates must carry original and xerox copies of all certificates uploaded for certificate verification
It is advisable to complete the physical reporting as early as possible because the academic session 2026-27 for the first-year BTech students has already commenced across the state
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