AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026: Download link to be activated on August 26

APSCHE will release AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026 on August 26, Wednesday. However, an official release time has not been announced yet. The first phase seat allotment result was released around 8:00 pm, and candidates may expect the final phase announcement late in the evening. As the official time is not confirmed, keep checking for the latest updates. This is the last and final round for BTech admission under convenor quota in Andhra Pradesh.
Here are the important details about the final phase seat allotment of AP EAMCET counselling 2026 -
Seat allotment release date: August 26, 2026
Release Time: Not confirmed
Official website to check: cap.apcfss.in
Details required to check: Username and Password
Reporting dates: August 27 to 31, 2026
Will there be spot round counselling for convenor quota: APSCHE might not conduct another round for convenor quota. Students who are looking for better allotment or did not get admission in the final phase can go for Category B (Management Quota) admission.
Will final phase seat allotment be postponed: No official announcement on postponement
The reporting process is divided into two stages, i.e., online self-reporting and physical reporting. Here is the detailed process -
Self-Reporting: The self-reporting process is online, and candidates must first log in to the candidate portal. The seat allotment link will be available towards the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard. Check the seat allotment and then click on the proceed button. The tuition fee (if any) that candidates need to pay will be displayed on the screen. Pay the seat fee and download the seat allotment letter.
Physical Reporting: Take a printout of the seat allotment letter, and take 2 sets of xerox copies of all required documents along with 2 passport-size photographs. Carry all these documents to the college on or before August 31. The colleges will verify the original certificates and retain the xerox copies. Candidates can collect the original certificates after verification.
APSCHE will release the college-wise allotment link along with the seat allotment result. Through this data, students will know which rank candidates got admission to the the respective college and course. This will help analyse the final-phase closing ranks/cutoffs.
If APSCHE decides to conduct a third-round/spot-round admission, a separate notification will be issued. However, those who did not get an allotment must keep their backup options ready to not miss BTech admission deadlines as per AICte's official schedule.