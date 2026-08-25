AP EAMCET Final Phase Seat Allotment Result 2026: Download link to be activated on August 26

AP EAMCET Final Phase Allotment 2026: Reporting process

The reporting process is divided into two stages, i.e., online self-reporting and physical reporting. Here is the detailed process -

Self-Reporting: The self-reporting process is online, and candidates must first log in to the candidate portal. The seat allotment link will be available towards the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard. Check the seat allotment and then click on the proceed button. The tuition fee (if any) that candidates need to pay will be displayed on the screen. Pay the seat fee and download the seat allotment letter.

Physical Reporting: Take a printout of the seat allotment letter, and take 2 sets of xerox copies of all required documents along with 2 passport-size photographs. Carry all these documents to the college on or before August 31. The colleges will verify the original certificates and retain the xerox copies. Candidates can collect the original certificates after verification.