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AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Web options to open on August 17

APSCHE has released AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026 and this is the last chance for BTech admission through convenor quota
AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026 Released
AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026 ReleasedOfficial website image of AP EAMCET final phase counselling 2026
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Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has released AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026 for BTech admission. This will be the last round of counselling under the convenor quota (state quota), and vacant seats (if any after the final phase) will be filled by respective colleges under Category B. The window to fill web options will open on August 17.

AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026

Here is the official schedule released by APSCHE for the final phase counselling -

  • Registration (for fresh candidates): August 17 to 20, 2026

  • Web options (for fresh & already registered candidates): August 17 to 22, 2026

  • Editing of web options: August 23, 2026

  • Seat allotment result: August 26, 2026

  • Self-reporting & physical reporting: August 27 to 31, 2026

Note: Selected candidates in the final phase are advised to complete the reporting process on August 27, as the classes have already begun in various colleges on August 10.

Those who missed registering for the first-phase counselling must complete fresh registration along with the online certificate verification process. Those who already participated in the first phase can directly exercise the web options in the final phase. There is no separate counselling fee or fresh registration for the already registered candidates.

Apart from students who did not get a seat in the first-phase counselling, those who got a seat and accepted it are eligible to exercise web options for the final phase. However, use this option only if you are looking for a better college and course allotment in the final phase counselling.

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