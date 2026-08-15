AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Web options to open on August 17

AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026

Here is the official schedule released by APSCHE for the final phase counselling -

Registration (for fresh candidates): August 17 to 20, 2026

Web options (for fresh & already registered candidates): August 17 to 22, 2026

Editing of web options: August 23, 2026

Seat allotment result: August 26, 2026

Self-reporting & physical reporting: August 27 to 31, 2026

Note: Selected candidates in the final phase are advised to complete the reporting process on August 27, as the classes have already begun in various colleges on August 10.