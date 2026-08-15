AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Web options to open on August 17

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has released AP EAMCET Final Phase Counselling Dates 2026 for BTech admission. This will be the last round of counselling under the convenor quota (state quota), and vacant seats (if any after the final phase) will be filled by respective colleges under Category B. The window to fill web options will open on August 17.
Here is the official schedule released by APSCHE for the final phase counselling -
Registration (for fresh candidates): August 17 to 20, 2026
Web options (for fresh & already registered candidates): August 17 to 22, 2026
Editing of web options: August 23, 2026
Seat allotment result: August 26, 2026
Self-reporting & physical reporting: August 27 to 31, 2026
Note: Selected candidates in the final phase are advised to complete the reporting process on August 27, as the classes have already begun in various colleges on August 10.
Those who missed registering for the first-phase counselling must complete fresh registration along with the online certificate verification process. Those who already participated in the first phase can directly exercise the web options in the final phase. There is no separate counselling fee or fresh registration for the already registered candidates.
Apart from students who did not get a seat in the first-phase counselling, those who got a seat and accepted it are eligible to exercise web options for the final phase. However, use this option only if you are looking for a better college and course allotment in the final phase counselling.