AP EAMCET BiPC Web Options 2026 Link Activated

APSCHE activated the AP EAMCET BiPC Web Options Link for 2026 today, August 17. Those who registered for counselling can now fill in their college preferences. Only B Pharmacy, Pharma D, and Agricultural Engineering courses are available through BiPC counselling. The list of colleges, courses, and fee details has been uploaded on the official website: cap.afcfss.in. The minimum fee for Agricultural Engineering is Rs 45000, while the pharmacy fees range between Rs 60000 and 1 lakh.

Direct link to check list of colleges and courses