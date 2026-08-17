AP EAMCET BiPC Web Options 2026 Link Activated

APSCHE activated the AP EAMCET BiPC Web Options Link for 2026 today, August 17. Those who registered for counselling can now fill in their college preferences. Only B Pharmacy, Pharma D, and Agricultural Engineering courses are available through BiPC counselling. The list of colleges, courses, and fee details has been uploaded on the official website: cap.afcfss.in. The minimum fee for Agricultural Engineering is Rs 45000, while the pharmacy fees range between Rs 60000 and 1 lakh.
The web options link is available under Candidate Login on cap.apcfss.in
After clicking on the 'Candidate Login' button, enter your username and password to login
Towards the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard, you can find an option indicating 'web options'
Once you click on that link, the list of colleges and courses along with a '+' or 'Add' option will be visible
Whichever college you are aiming for admission to, add it as your first preference. The top 5 preferences can be the colleges in which you wish to get admission
Try filling in as many choices as possible to enhance the admission chances
The last date to fill web options is August 23, and editing will be allowed on August 24. Based on the choices the candidate fills and their AP EAMCET BiPC rank, APSCHE will process and release the seat allotment result on August 27.