AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2026: Seat allotted? Don’t miss these reporting steps

AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2026: Reporting steps

If you are allotted a seat in the first phase of BiPC counselling, there are two important steps related to reporting. The details are as follows -

Self-reporting through the CAP Portal: The first step is self-reporting through the CAP portal, where you will have to accept the seat by paying the tuition fee. The fee details will be displayed on the screen (it shows 'zero' if you are eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme). After the successful fee payment, download the seat allotment order.

Physical Reporting at the Allotted College: Candidates who accepted the fees and paid the tuition fee must visit the allotted college on or before August 31 to complete the admission formalities. Carry all academic certificates (original and Xerox copies) at the time of reporting. The seat allotment order is mandatory during physical reporting.