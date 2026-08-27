AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2026: Seat allotted? Don’t miss these reporting steps

AP EAMCET BiPC Seat Allotment 2026 for pharmacy admission will be released today, August 27, but APSCHE has not confirmed an official release time. The allotment link will be activated at cap.apcfss.in, and candidates must use their login credentials (username and password) to check their allotment status.
This is the first-phase seat allotment result, and the admission authority may conduct the second phase in September, depending on the number of vacant seats.
If you are allotted a seat in the first phase of BiPC counselling, there are two important steps related to reporting. The details are as follows -
Self-reporting through the CAP Portal: The first step is self-reporting through the CAP portal, where you will have to accept the seat by paying the tuition fee. The fee details will be displayed on the screen (it shows 'zero' if you are eligible for the fee reimbursement scheme). After the successful fee payment, download the seat allotment order.
Physical Reporting at the Allotted College: Candidates who accepted the fees and paid the tuition fee must visit the allotted college on or before August 31 to complete the admission formalities. Carry all academic certificates (original and Xerox copies) at the time of reporting. The seat allotment order is mandatory during physical reporting.
Q. I am not satisfied with the seat allotment. Can I participate in the second phase?
A. If you are not satisfied with the seat allotment, you do not need to complete the self reportiong/ physical reporting. You can wait for the second-phase counselling and exercise the web options again.
Q. I want to accept the seat of first phase counselling, but am willing to participate in the second phase for a better college. Is it possible?
A. You can accept the seat secured in the first phase and complete the reporting process. Once second-phase counselling begins, use the web options again. In case you get a better college in the second phase, you can cancel the seat in the first phase and complete the admission formalities.