AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Dates 2026 Released: Registration to begin on August 12

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education has released the official dates for AP EAMCET BiPC counselling 2026 for BPharma and Pharma D courses. Online registration for the counselling will begin on August 12. The counselling registration will commence at cap.apcfss.in. The link to check the official notification and counselling guidelines will be uploaded soon. Meanwhile, the candidates must keep all the required documents ready.
Online registration starts: August 12, 2026
Last date to register and pay the processing fee: August 17, 2026
Certificate verification (online): August 13 to 18, 2026
Web options: August 14 to 19, 2026
Editing of web options: August 20, 2026
Seat allotment result: August 23, 2026
Reporting process: August 24 to 27, 2026
The academic session for all Pharmacy courses will begin on August 24. Therefore, the selected candidates are advised to report to the college immediately after the seat allotment result
APSCHE might conduct second phase counselling for pharmacy courses, but the dates will be notified by the first week of September. The second phase depends on the total number of vacant seats after the conclusion of the first phase reporting process. Students are advised to accept the seat after Round 1 and can participate in the second phase so that they can retain the seat of the first round in case there is no allotment in the second phase.
While the BiPC counselling is set to begin, AP EAMCET seat allotment 2026 for the MPC stream (BTech admission) is scheduled to be released on August 9. On the other hand, ANGRAU is yet to release the official schedule for BSc Agriculture admission for the academic session 2026-27. The Agriculture counselling is expected to begin by the third week of August. BiPC stream students are eligible for ANGRAU counselling as well.