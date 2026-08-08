AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment Expected Release Time as per Previous Years' Trends

AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2026 Release Time Prediction

Disclaimer: The expected release time mentioned below has been analysed purely based on the previous years' trends. APSCHE has not announced an official release time. Therefore, students are advised to consider the information below as a basic reference.

Expected release time 1: after 6:00 PM

Expected release time 2: by or before 8:00 PM

Expected release time 3: by 11:30 PM

If there is any delay in releasing the seat allotment, APSCHE might officially update the students through the official website cap.apcfss.in. Students must keep their login details, such as username and password, handy to check the seat allotment.