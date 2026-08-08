AP EAMCET 2026 Seat Allotment Expected Release Time as per Previous Years' Trends

Andhra Pradesh State Council for Higher Education will release the AP EAMCET 2026 seat allotment for the first-phase counselling on August 9. The official release time has not been confirmed, but the allotment can be expected after 6 PM as per the previous years' trends. There is a chance of a slight delay as well. In 2025 and 2024, the allotments were delayed and released the next day. Also, candidates might experience initial server issues while checking the allotment.
Disclaimer: The expected release time mentioned below has been analysed purely based on the previous years' trends. APSCHE has not announced an official release time. Therefore, students are advised to consider the information below as a basic reference.
Expected release time 1: after 6:00 PM
Expected release time 2: by or before 8:00 PM
Expected release time 3: by 11:30 PM
If there is any delay in releasing the seat allotment, APSCHE might officially update the students through the official website cap.apcfss.in. Students must keep their login details, such as username and password, handy to check the seat allotment.
For the BiPC stream students, the counselling is scheduled to begin from August 12 onwards. The counselling is conducted for BPharma and Pharma D courses. Students must note that MPC and BiPC stream counselling is different, and ANGRAU conducts a separate counselling process for BSc Agriculture admissions. All these counselling sessions are based on the AP EAMCET rank only.