AP DSC Notification 2026 Released for 2,721 Teacher Vacancies; Detailed notification by November 3

Amaravati, October 14: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the AP DSC 2026 brief notification for the recruitment of 2,721 teachers across government schools, local body schools, special education institutions and residential educational societies.

The notification was issued on October 13, 2026, through the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT 2026). Candidates can access the official recruitment notices at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

According to the press release issued by Director of School Education A Thameem Ansariya, the detailed notification containing eligibility criteria, age limits, application dates, examination schedule and other recruitment conditions will be made available on or before November 3, 2026.