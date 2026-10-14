AP DSC Notification 2026 Released for 2,721 Teacher Vacancies; Detailed notification by November 3

Amaravati, October 14: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has released the AP DSC 2026 brief notification for the recruitment of 2,721 teachers across government schools, local body schools, special education institutions and residential educational societies.
The notification was issued on October 13, 2026, through the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT 2026). Candidates can access the official recruitment notices at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
According to the press release issued by Director of School Education A Thameem Ansariya, the detailed notification containing eligibility criteria, age limits, application dates, examination schedule and other recruitment conditions will be made available on or before November 3, 2026.
Of the 2,721 vacancies announced, 2,111 are earmarked for general schools, 350 for special education and 260 for societies and other educational managements.
The post-wise breakup is as follows:
School Assistant (SA): 906 vacancies
Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT): 1,205 vacancies
School Assistant – Special Education: 150 vacancies
Secondary Grade Teacher – Special Education: 200 vacancies
Principal: 30 vacancies
Post Graduate Teacher (PGT): 81 vacancies
Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): 113 vacancies
Physical Director (PD): 2 vacancies
Physical Education Teacher (PET): 34 vacancies
The district-wise vacancy list covers 2,461 posts in general schools and special education.
Kurnool accounts for the highest number of vacancies, with 404 posts, followed by Prakasam with 291 and YSR Kadapa with 227.
Other districts with substantial vacancies include SPSR Nellore (184), Alluri Sitharamaraju (171), Nandyal (171), Chittoor (144), Annamayya (119), Tirupati (118) and Anantapuramu (108).
The remaining 260 vacancies are distributed among residential educational societies, AP Model Schools and other managements.
The department has clarified that applications will be accepted only through online mode at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
The recruitment examination will be conducted as an objective-type Computer-Based Test (CBT).
However, the application commencement date, last date, examination dates and detailed eligibility requirements have not yet been announced. These will be specified in the detailed notification.
The AP DSC 2026 syllabus is already available on the official recruitment portal.
No. The School Education Department has stated that the announced vacancies are tentative and subject to revision.
The final district-wise, management-wise and post-wise vacancies, along with reservation rosters, will be published in the detailed notification. Any subsequent changes will be communicated through an official corrigendum.
Candidates are advised to review the detailed notification carefully before applying and regularly visit the recruitment website for further updates.