The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has provided up to five additional marks for eligible candidates with relevant service experience under the AP DSC 2026 Special Education recruitment.
According to the official information bulletin issued on November 6, candidates applying for School Assistant (Special Education) and Secondary Grade Teacher (Special Education) posts can claim service weightage at the rate of 0.5 marks for each completed year of eligible service, subject to a maximum of five marks.
However, this benefit is restricted to specified categories of personnel and is not available to all applicants with teaching experience.
The provision covers eligible IERTs, IEDSS personnel and CRTs working in specified institutions, including:
TTD-run institutions
NGOs working for state government-run institutions
Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBVs), including KGBV Special Schools
Candidates must obtain a service experience certificate from the competent authority under whom they worked.
Under Rule 30(2) of the bulletin, candidates can claim 0.5 marks for each completed year of qualifying service.
For example, five years of eligible service would attract 2.5 marks, while ten years would attract the maximum five marks.
A service period exceeding six months in a year will be counted as one year, while a period of less than six months will be disregarded.
The cut-off date for calculating service experience is the date of issue of the detailed recruitment notification.
Candidates must first secure the prescribed minimum qualifying marks in AP DSC 2026 to become eligible for service weightage.
Selection is based on the combined score of the Teacher Recruitment Test (80%) and APTET (20%), with applicable service weightage added thereafter.
The final score, including experience marks, cannot exceed 100.
Candidates should verify their eligibility and supporting documents through the official portal, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.