The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has provided up to five additional marks for eligible candidates with relevant service experience under the AP DSC 2026 Special Education recruitment.

According to the official information bulletin issued on November 6, candidates applying for School Assistant (Special Education) and Secondary Grade Teacher (Special Education) posts can claim service weightage at the rate of 0.5 marks for each completed year of eligible service, subject to a maximum of five marks.

However, this benefit is restricted to specified categories of personnel and is not available to all applicants with teaching experience.