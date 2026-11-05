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AP DSC 2026: 906 School Assistant Vacancies Announced: Check subject-wise and district-wise posts

AP DSC 2026 has notified 906 School Assistant vacancies across eight subject categories. Kurnool and Prakasam have the highest number of posts. Applications open November 11.
AP DSC 2026 School Assistant Vacancies
AP DSC 2026 School Assistant VacanciesRepresentative image
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The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has announced 906 School Assistant (SA) vacancies under the AP DSC 2026 regular teacher recruitment notification issued on Thursday, November 5.

The vacancies cover Telugu and other Language-I posts, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, Social Studies and Physical Education.

According to Notification No. 01/DSC-TRC-1/2026, a total of 640 School Assistant posts have been notified in government, Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools, while another 266 vacancies are available in municipality and municipal corporation schools.

Online applications will be accepted from November 11 to November 30, 2026, through the official portal, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

AP DSC 2026: School Assistant subject-wise vacancies

The subject-wise distribution shows that Hindi accounts for the largest number of School Assistant vacancies, followed by Social Studies and Biological Science.

  • School Assistant Hindi: 202 vacancies

  • School Assistant Social Studies: 160 vacancies

  • School Assistant Biological Science: 151 vacancies

  • School Assistant Language-I: 110 vacancies

  • School Assistant Physical Education: 110 vacancies

  • School Assistant English: 87 vacancies

  • School Assistant Physical Science: 45 vacancies

  • School Assistant Mathematics: 41 vacancies

Total: 906 School Assistant vacancies

Hindi, Social Studies and Biological Science together account for 513 posts, representing more than half of the notified School Assistant vacancies.

AP DSC 2026: Which districts have the most School Assistant vacancies?

Kurnool has the highest number of School Assistant posts, with 176 vacancies across the two school management groups.

Prakasam follows with 96 vacancies, while SPS Nellore has 65 posts.

Ananthapuramu has 66 vacancies, followed by Kakinada with 51 and YSR Kadapa with 48.

The district-wise distribution varies considerably across subjects and school managements. Candidates should therefore examine the subject-wise vacancies for their preferred district before submitting applications.

Government schools account for most SA posts

Of the 906 School Assistant vacancies, approximately 71% are in government, Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools.

The remaining 29% are in municipal and municipal corporation schools.

The notification also requires candidates applying for multiple posts or managements to indicate their preferences in the online application.

The preference order will be considered during selection and allotment. A one-time opportunity to rearrange these preferences will be provided for seven days after publication of the merit list.

AP DSC 2026 School Assistant vacancies: Detailed breakdown

District-wise School Assistant vacancies

AP DSC