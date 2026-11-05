AP DSC 2026: 906 School Assistant Vacancies Announced: Check subject-wise and district-wise posts

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has announced 906 School Assistant (SA) vacancies under the AP DSC 2026 regular teacher recruitment notification issued on Thursday, November 5.

The vacancies cover Telugu and other Language-I posts, Hindi, English, Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, Social Studies and Physical Education.

According to Notification No. 01/DSC-TRC-1/2026, a total of 640 School Assistant posts have been notified in government, Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools, while another 266 vacancies are available in municipality and municipal corporation schools.

Online applications will be accepted from November 11 to November 30, 2026, through the official portal, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.