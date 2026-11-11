AP DSC 2026 PGT, TGT Roster Lists Released: 254 posts detailed across six societies; check category-wise vacancies

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has published the AP DSC 2026 roster lists for six societies and departments, providing a detailed breakup of vacancies according to reservation category, recruitment cadre, subject and backlog status.
An analysis of the six roster proceedings shows that they account for 254 vacancies, including posts for Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Physical Directors and Physical Education Teachers.
The proceedings provide information beyond the total vacancies announced in the recruitment notification, allowing candidates to identify how posts are distributed across different reservation categories and recruitment units.
Applications for AP DSC 2026 opened on November 11 and will close on November 30 through tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
The six uploaded roster proceedings contain the following vacancies:
Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS): 83
Andhra Pradesh Residential Educational Institutions Society (APREIS): 67
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPAPBCWREIS): 36
Andhra Pradesh Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APTWREIS): 36
AP Model Schools (APMS): 17
Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled (APDAW): 15
Together, these six roster lists account for 254 vacancies.
The figures are derived from the community-wise vacancy columns in the respective proceedings. Horizontal reservation entries for persons with disabilities have not been added again to the total.
One important feature of the roster documents is the separate identification of local and open vacancies.
The proceedings also distinguish between current vacancies and backlog posts carried forward under the applicable reservation provisions.
Candidates should therefore examine the roster applicable to their specific society, subject and recruitment cadre instead of relying exclusively on the overall vacancy count.
For example, the AP Model Schools roster identifies vacancies under Multi Zone-2 and various contiguous-district recruitment units.
The APREIS, APSWREIS and other society rosters provide separate allocations across their notified recruitment units.
An open vacancy should not automatically be interpreted as a post without reservation. The roster separately identifies the applicable community category and recruitment allocation.
The published lists also identify backlog vacancies across several teaching and non-teaching categories.
For instance, the AP Model Schools roster includes backlog vacancies for Principal, TGT Telugu, TGT Science and TGT Social Studies.
The APREIS roster identifies backlog vacancies involving Principal, Sanskrit teaching posts, Telugu and Science.
Similarly, the APTWREIS roster includes backlog vacancies for PGT Mathematics, Physical Sciences, TGT English, Telugu, Mathematics, Science and Social Studies, among other categories.
These allocations are relevant because backlog vacancies must be considered separately from current vacancies under the applicable recruitment rules.
The roster proceedings specify vacancies under Open Competition, BC-A, BC-B, BC-C, BC-D, BC-E, SC Group-I, SC Group-II, SC Group-III, ST and EWS categories.
They also identify horizontal reservation allocations for specified disability categories.
Candidates must distinguish the community-wise vacancy distribution from horizontal reservation information, as the latter should not be added to the total number of posts as a separate set of vacancies.
The documents also contain declarations stating that the roster points have been verified against the respective management roster registers.
The AP DSC Societies Information Bulletin states that selection will be restricted to the applicable notified post, society or department and local cadre, irrespective of the location allotted for the computer-based examination.
This makes the roster breakup particularly important for candidates applying to more than one society or post.
The department has also clarified that applicants choosing multiple posts must submit a single application, while paying the prescribed fee separately for each additional post.
Candidates can access the recruitment information bulletin, roster proceedings and application portal at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
PDF Download Links of Roster List - AP DSC PGT, TGT 2026