AP DSC 2026 PGT, TGT Roster Lists Released: 254 posts detailed across six societies; check category-wise vacancies

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has published the AP DSC 2026 roster lists for six societies and departments, providing a detailed breakup of vacancies according to reservation category, recruitment cadre, subject and backlog status.

An analysis of the six roster proceedings shows that they account for 254 vacancies, including posts for Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Physical Directors and Physical Education Teachers.

The proceedings provide information beyond the total vacancies announced in the recruitment notification, allowing candidates to identify how posts are distributed across different reservation categories and recruitment units.

Applications for AP DSC 2026 opened on November 11 and will close on November 30 through tet2dsc.apcfss.in.