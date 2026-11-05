AP DSC 2026 Exam Date Announced: 2,721 teacher vacancies; applications from November 11

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department released three notifications for the District Selection Committee (AP DSC) 2026 recruitment on Thursday, November 5, announcing 2,721 vacancies across government schools, local body schools, special education and residential educational institutions.
According to the notifications, the online application process will begin on November 11 and continue until November 30, 2026, through the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
The recruitment will be conducted through the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT) 2026, also known as DSC 2026.
Regular School Assistants and Secondary Grade Teachers: 2,111 vacancies
Special Education teachers: 350 vacancies
Residential schools and educational societies: 260 vacancies
Total vacancies: 2,721
Notification release: November 5, 2026
Online applications begin: November 11, 2026
Last date to apply: November 30, 2026
Online mock test available: December 5, 2026
Hall ticket release: December 14, 2026
Computer-based examinations: December 20, 2026, to January 13, 2027
Under the regular teacher notification, 1,709 posts are available in government, Zilla Parishad and Mandal Parishad schools, while 402 posts are notified for municipal and municipal corporation schools.
The special education notification covers 150 School Assistant posts and 200 Secondary Grade Teacher posts.
The third notification covers Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Physical Directors and Physical Education Teachers across AP Model Schools, residential educational societies and schools under the department concerned with the welfare of persons with disabilities.
Candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 per post.
Applicants must be between 18 and 44 years of age as of July 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed to 49 years for SC, ST, BC and EWS candidates and 54 years for candidates with benchmark disabilities, subject to the prescribed rules.
Candidates should check the relevant information bulletin for post-wise educational qualifications, eligibility requirements and reservation provisions before applying.
According to the tentative schedule, the computer-based examinations will be conducted from December 20, 2026, to January 13, 2027.
The online mock test facility is scheduled to become available on December 5, while hall tickets are expected to be released on December 14.
The initial answer key will be released on the second day after the completion of the last examination. Candidates will have seven days to raise objections.
Candidates can access the three recruitment notifications and information bulletins through the official AP DSC portal at tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
The department has advised applicants to verify their eligibility and district-wise vacancies before submitting their applications. Detailed post-wise vacancies and the online application user guide are scheduled to be available from November 11.