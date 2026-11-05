AP DSC 2026 Exam Date Announced: 2,721 teacher vacancies; applications from November 11

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department released three notifications for the District Selection Committee (AP DSC) 2026 recruitment on Thursday, November 5, announcing 2,721 vacancies across government schools, local body schools, special education and residential educational institutions.

According to the notifications, the online application process will begin on November 11 and continue until November 30, 2026, through the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The recruitment will be conducted through the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Recruitment Test (APTRT) 2026, also known as DSC 2026.