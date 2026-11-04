AP DSC 2026 detailed notification delayed due to technical reasons, expected today

The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department is expected to release the detailed AP DSC 2026 recruitment notification today, November 4, after its scheduled publication on November 3 was delayed due to technical reasons.
Sources confirmed to EdexLive that the notification, which will provide detailed vacancy information and recruitment guidelines, is expected to be released today.
The department had issued brief recruitment notifications on October 13, announcing tentative vacancies for teaching positions across government schools and various residential educational institutions.
According to the preliminary notifications, 2,371 vacancies have been announced across different categories.
Of these, 2,111 posts are for School Assistants and Secondary Grade Teachers in government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad, municipal and municipal corporation schools.
The remaining 260 vacancies are for teaching and administrative positions in residential schools and other institutions under various government societies.
The vacancies announced in the preliminary notifications include:
School Assistants: 906
Secondary Grade Teachers: 1,205
Principals: 30
Post Graduate Teachers: 81
Trained Graduate Teachers: 113
Physical Directors: 2
Physical Education Teachers: 34
The School Education Department has clarified that these vacancies are tentative and subject to revision following confirmation from the concerned authorities.
The detailed AP DSC 2026 notification is expected to provide the final post-wise, management-wise and cadre-wise vacancy details, along with reservation rosters.
It will also specify educational qualifications, age limits, eligibility requirements, application dates and examination schedules.
The recruitment examinations will be conducted in computer-based, objective-type format.
Once the detailed notification is released, eligible candidates will be able to check the application schedule and other recruitment instructions through the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.
Candidates are advised to follow the official portal for the notification and subsequent updates.