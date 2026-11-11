AP DSC 2026 application form released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; apply by November 30

AP DSC 2026 Application Form: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has opened the online application process for the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2026 teacher recruitment examination today, November 11. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in, until November 30, 2026.
The recruitment covers School Assistant (SA) and Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts in government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad and municipal schools. It also includes teaching and administrative positions in AP Model Schools, residential educational institutions and schools under various welfare departments.
According to the information bulletins issued by the department on November 6, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for each post. Those applying for multiple posts must submit a single application, but pay a separate fee for every additional post selected.
The recruitment includes School Assistants and Secondary Grade Teachers in general school education institutions.
Separate recruitment provisions cover Principals, Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Physical Directors (PDs) and Physical Education Teachers (PETs) in various residential schools and educational societies.
The Societies Information Bulletin covers AP Model Schools, MJPAPBCWREIS, APREIS, APSWREIS, APTWREIS and schools under the Department for the Welfare of Differently Abled.
Candidates should check the relevant notification and information bulletin for post-wise qualifications, vacancies and reservation provisions before applying.
For School Assistant and Secondary Grade Teacher posts under the general school education category, selection will be based on a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) weightage.
The recruitment carries a total of 100 marks, divided as follows:
Computer-Based Teacher Recruitment Test: 80 marks
AP TET/CTET weightage: 20 marks
For School Assistant (Physical Education), selection will be based on a 100-mark computer-based examination without TET weightage.
The examination and selection criteria differ for posts under educational societies. Principal, PGT and certain TGT posts require an English Language Proficiency Test, while the applicability of TET weightage depends on the post.
Candidates can follow these steps to submit their applications:
Visit the official website, https://tet2dsc.apcfss.in/.
Open the AP DSC 2026 application link.
Read the relevant notification and information bulletin.
Follow the instructions in the online application user manual.
Enter the required personal, educational and eligibility details.
Select the eligible posts and preferences, as applicable.
Upload a recent scanned photograph with signature.
Pay the prescribed application fee through the payment gateway.
Submit the application and retain a copy for future reference.
The department has advised applicants to complete the process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute difficulties.
Applicants must possess the prescribed academic and professional qualifications as on the date of the detailed recruitment notification.
Candidates applying for School Assistant and SGT posts must also meet the applicable AP TET or CTET eligibility requirements. The notification specifies separate conditions for language and non-language teaching posts.
Candidates who obtained degrees through distance education or open universities must ensure that their qualifications are recognised by the relevant statutory authorities.
The department has also stated that post-wise, community-wise and district-wise vacancy details, including horizontal reservation information, will be available on the official recruitment portal from November 11.
Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates on the examination timetable, hall tickets and recruitment process.