AP DSC 2026 application form released at tet2dsc.apcfss.in; apply by November 30

AP DSC 2026 Application Form: The Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has opened the online application process for the District Selection Committee (DSC) 2026 teacher recruitment examination today, November 11. Eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in, until November 30, 2026.

The recruitment covers School Assistant (SA) and Secondary Grade Teacher (SGT) posts in government, Zilla Parishad, Mandal Parishad and municipal schools. It also includes teaching and administrative positions in AP Model Schools, residential educational institutions and schools under various welfare departments.

According to the information bulletins issued by the department on November 6, candidates must pay an application fee of Rs 1,000 for each post. Those applying for multiple posts must submit a single application, but pay a separate fee for every additional post selected.