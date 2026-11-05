AP DSC 2026: Which districts fall under Zones I to VI? Contiguous zones explained

The Andhra Pradesh District Selection Committee (AP DSC) 2026 recruitment notification has brought attention to the state's local cadre system, particularly the terms Zone, Multi-Zone, Contiguous Zone and Contiguous District.

The Societies Recruitment Notification, issued on November 5, 2026, uses these classifications for teaching vacancies in residential educational institutions and AP Model Schools.

These classifications are governed by the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment (Organisation of Local Cadres and Regulation of Direct Recruitment) Order, 2025, which replaced the earlier 1975 Presidential Order.

For candidates applying to AP DSC 2026, understanding the geographical division of zones is important because local candidature and reservation are linked to the applicable recruitment cadre.