AP AGRICET Hall Ticket 2026 to be released on August 14

AP AGRICET Hall Ticket 2026 will be released on August 14. The date has been officially confirmed, and the exam is scheduled for August 18. The hall ticket download link can be expected either by 12 PM or before 4 PM, but the official release time has not been confirmed. The applicants can use their 'Registration Number' and 'Date of Birth' details to download the hall ticket.
On exam day, candidates are required to carry a printout of the hall ticket and a valid ID proof. The exam begins at 10:00 AM and concludes at 11:30 AM.
AP AGRICET is conducted for admission to the BSc Agriculture course for those who have completed their Diploma in Agriculture/ Seed Technology/ Organic Farming. There is a separate syllabus for each subject. Therefore, applicants must prepare only the respective exam syllabus.
The duration of the exam is 1 hour 30 minutes. The question paper consists of 120 questions, and the mode of the exam is computer-based. The medium of the question paper is Telugu and English. 297 seats are available in BSc Agriculture for Diploma holders. The qualifying marks required to get a valid AGRICET rank are 30 out of 120 marks.