AP AEE Result 2026 Declared: Subject-wise toppers, highest scores and detailed result analysis

The Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities have released the scores of candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Vidyut Recruitment (APVR)-2026 examination for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts.

The recruitment examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for five disciplines — Electrical, Civil, Telecom, Mechanical and Electronics. The official score sheets also clarify that the published scores are for information purposes and that publication of a score does not by itself confer a right to selection or appointment. Final selection will depend on merit, reservation rules, eligibility, candidate preferences and certificate verification.

Candidates can check the official recruitment portal here:

AP Vidyut Recruitment 2026 official website