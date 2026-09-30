AP AEE Result 2026 Declared: Subject-wise toppers, highest scores and detailed result analysis

The Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities have released the scores of candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Vidyut Recruitment (APVR)-2026 examination for Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) posts.
The recruitment examination was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for five disciplines — Electrical, Civil, Telecom, Mechanical and Electronics. The official score sheets also clarify that the published scores are for information purposes and that publication of a score does not by itself confer a right to selection or appointment. Final selection will depend on merit, reservation rules, eligibility, candidate preferences and certificate verification.
Candidates can check the official recruitment portal here:
An analysis of the five subject-wise PDFs provided by the Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities covers 84,905 score entries. This is the number of records analysed across the five PDFs and not the number of unique candidates, since the same candidate may appear in more than one discipline's score sheet.
The highest score recorded among the five disciplines is 95.64997 in Civil, followed by 95 in Electronics and 93.09379 in Electrical.
The following list identifies the highest scorers in each discipline based on the published score PDFs. These should be read as score-sheet toppers rather than official selection ranks, because the authority has not stated in these PDFs that the highest score constitutes a final selection rank.
Electrical Engineering: Meer Ejas Hussain — 93.09379 marks
Civil Engineering: Botta Suresh — 95.64997 marks
Mechanical Engineering: Kammela Vasudeva Rao — 92 marks
Electronics Engineering: Mangalampenta Lokesh — 95 marks
Telecom Engineering: Gopisetti Subbanna — 90 marks
Highest score across the five disciplines: Botta Suresh (Civil Engineering) — 95.64997 marks.
1. AEE Electrical Toppers 2026 (Top 5)
2. AEE Civil Toppers 2026 (Top 5)
3. AEE Mechanical Toppers 2026 (Top 5)
4. AEE Electronics Toppers 2026 (Top 5)
5. AEE Telecom Toppers 2026 (Top 5)
The score distribution also provides an interesting picture of the examination:
Electrical: 471 score entries were 80 or above
Civil: 140 were 80 or above
Mechanical: 142 were 80 or above
Electronics: 69 were 80 or above
Telecom: 64 were 80 or above
Electrical had the largest number of published score entries by a substantial margin, so its absolute number of high scores is naturally higher. These figures should therefore not be interpreted as a comparison of selection chances between disciplines.
Candidates should remember that the score publication is not the final appointment list. The Andhra Pradesh Power Utilities have explicitly stated that selection will be made according to merit, reservation rules, eligibility, candidate preferences and certificate verification.
Therefore, candidates should wait for the next recruitment-stage notification, merit/selection list and certificate-verification instructions, wherever applicable.
For now, the subject-wise score sheets provide candidates with an opportunity to check their individual performance and compare it with the highest scores recorded in their respective discipline.
Important: The topper names and score rankings above are an independent analysis of the published score PDFs. They should not be treated as an official AP Power Utilities rank list or final selection list.