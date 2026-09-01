AP AEE Result 2026 Date: AP Vidyut Recruitment Merit List likely this month

The tentative timeline for the AP AEE Result 2026 has already been announced on the official website apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in.The last date to file objections on the provisional answer key is September 5 followed by the release of the final answer key within 7 days and then the result announcement. The tentative timeline published by APVRP along with other important details can be checked here.
Release of final answer key: Within 7 days from the last date of objections on the provisional answer key (after September 12)
Merit list cum result release date: Within 7 days from the date of release of the final answer key (after September 20)
The results will be declared in the form of a merit list by keeping a 1:1 ratio in consideration. Candidates who feature on the merit list and are eligible for certificate verification shall be intimated through the 'Candidate Login' portal. Only those candidates who see the status 'eligible for certificate verification' must report at the designated venue as per the dates notified by APVRP.
Once the certificate verification is over, a selection list will be declared based on the merit order. The selected candidates will receive an appointment, followed by execution of the bond and joining the services. The allocation of AP TRANSCO, GENCO, APSPDCL, etc is purely based on the merit ranks and preferences.
The selected candidates will have to serve a minimum of 5 years' probation service followed by 2 years of regular service. The candidates will have to sign a mandatory bond for the period of 7 years in Non-Judicial Stamp Paper worth Rs 110.