AP AEE Response Sheet 2026 to be released soon at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in; answer key details

The AP AEE 2026 exam concluded on August 27, and on the last day alone, over 25,000 candidates appeared for the exam. Together, on August 26 and 27, over 53,000 candidates took the exam for AP TRANSCO posts. The next stage in the exam process is the release of the AP AEE Response Sheet 2026 and the provisional answer key. In the official information brochure, the AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (APVRP) mentioned the tentative schedule for releasing the response sheet, provisional answer key, final answer key, and merit list.