AP AEE Response Sheet 2026 to be released soon at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in; answer key details

The AP AEE 2026 exam concluded on August 27, and on the last day alone, over 25,000 candidates appeared for the exam. Together, on August 26 and 27, over 53,000 candidates took the exam for AP TRANSCO posts. The next stage in the exam process is the release of the AP AEE Response Sheet 2026 and the provisional answer key. In the official information brochure, the AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (APVRP) mentioned the tentative schedule for releasing the response sheet, provisional answer key, final answer key, and merit list.
Here are the tentative dates as per the APVRP portal -
Release of response sheet and answer key: 2nd day after completion of the last exam (by August 29/ 30/ 31)
Objections on answer key: Objections to the initial key to be submitted within 7 days of its release
Release of final answer key: The final key will be released after 7 days from the last date of receiving the objections
The response sheet and provisional key will be published at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in
The link will be activated on the 'Candidate Login'
Enter your username and password to login
Towards the left-hand side of the page, click on the response sheet option
The response sheet will be displayed on the screen
It will have the correct answer as well as the answer marked by you
If you have any objections to the provisional key, submit the same through the objection window
Are you willing to share your feedback/review on the AP AEE Question Paper 2026? Click here to submit your review.