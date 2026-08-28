Exams

AP AEE Response Sheet 2026 to be released soon at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in; answer key details

AP Vidyut Reruitment Portal will soon release AP AEE Response Sheet 2026 along with the provisional answer key, and tentative date as per the official information brochure is 2 days after the last day's exam
AP AEE Response Sheet 2026
AP AEE Response Sheet 2026Representative official website image of AP AEE Response Sheet 2026
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The AP AEE 2026 exam concluded on August 27, and on the last day alone, over 25,000 candidates appeared for the exam. Together, on August 26 and 27, over 53,000 candidates took the exam for AP TRANSCO posts. The next stage in the exam process is the release of the AP AEE Response Sheet 2026 and the provisional answer key. In the official information brochure, the AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (APVRP) mentioned the tentative schedule for releasing the response sheet, provisional answer key, final answer key, and merit list.

AP AEE Response Sheet 2026: Tentative date

Here are the tentative dates as per the APVRP portal -

  • Release of response sheet and answer key: 2nd day after completion of the last exam (by August 29/ 30/ 31)

  • Objections on answer key: Objections to the initial key to be submitted within 7 days of its release

  • Release of final answer key: The final key will be released after 7 days from the last date of receiving the objections

AP AEE Response Sheet 2026: Steps to download

  • The response sheet and provisional key will be published at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in

  • The link will be activated on the 'Candidate Login'

  • Enter your username and password to login

  • Towards the left-hand side of the page, click on the response sheet option

  • The response sheet will be displayed on the screen

  • It will have the correct answer as well as the answer marked by you

  • If you have any objections to the provisional key, submit the same through the objection window

Are you willing to share your feedback/review on the AP AEE Question Paper 2026? Click here to submit your review.

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