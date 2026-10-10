AP AEE Merit List 2026 Released: PDF link activated at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in

AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (APVRP) has activated the AP AEE Merit List 2026 today, October 10. This merit list is applicable for various vacant posts notified under AP Vidyut Recruitment 2026. The merit list has been released for all departments, viz., Electrical, Mechanical, Telecom, Electronics and Civil Engineering. The exam was conducted in August, and the results were declared on September 30. Through the merit list, APVRP assigned the merit ranks, based on which the certificate verification and selection process shall be conducted.
The candidates can click on the direct link provided here or visit the official website apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in
On the homepage, check the 'Examination Scores and Merit List 2026 option
Click on the 'View Merit List' button
Select the subject name
The merit list PDF will open on the screen
Click on 'Find' option available on your browser and enter your full name or application ID
Your name and merit rank will be visible
There is no need to take the printout of merit list as a seperate 'Call Letter' will be issued for certificate verification
Based on the total number of vacancies available in each department, the official authority will issue 'Call Letters' to candidates for certificate verification. During the certificate verification, the candidates will have to get all their academic details verified along with the category details and local status details. A final selection list along with waitlist will be released after the certificate verification. The dates for certificate verification are yet to be notified.