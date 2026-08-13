AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 to be released on August 14 at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in

AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal will release the AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 on August 14. The date has officially been confirmed, but the release time has not been provided. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to 28. Students need to keep their 'username' and 'password' ready to download the hall ticket. The mock test link will be activated on August 25 so candidates can understand the exam interface.