AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 to be released on August 14 at apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in

AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal will release the AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 on August 14. The date has officially been confirmed, but the release time has not been provided. The exam is scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to 28. Students need to keep their 'username' and 'password' ready to download the hall ticket. The mock test link will be activated on August 25 so candidates can understand the exam interface.
Here are the important key details about the hall ticket -
Expected release time: by 11 AM or before 6:00 PM
Official website: apvidyutrecruitment.apcfss.in
Exam date: August 22 to 28, 2026
Details required to download: Username and password
Details required to retrieve user ID: Aadhaar Card
Details required to retrieve password: Aadhaar Number, Candidate ID
The mode of exam is online, i.e., computer-based test format. The detailed day-wise and subject-wise schedule will be announced after the release of the hall ticket. The exam will have a core subject, worth 70 marks. The exam authority is yet to confirm the official dates for the release of the answer key and results. The exam authority is gearing up to complete the recruitment process by October.
The exam will be conducted in 47 centres across Andhar Pradesh and 5 centres outside the state. Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Berhampur and Khamman are the outside Andhra exam centres. The exam centre allocation is purely based on the exam city preference submitted by candidates.