AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026: Surname displayed twice for certain candidates; APVRP issues clarification

Andhra Pradesh Vidyut Recruitment Portal (APVRP) released AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 on August 14. Soon after the release of hall ticket, many applicants indicated that the surname has been displayed twice on the hall ticket. This made the candidates worry and the same was raised through the helpdesk. APVRP issued an official clarification regadring the same and there is no need to worry about this issue.
In its official notice APVRP confirmed that 'Candidates who have entered their full name including surname in the Name field and surname again in the Surname field may see the surname displayed twice on the Hall Ticket. This will NOT affect your eligibility to appear for the examination. Candidates will be permitted to take the examination, and no correction is required at this stage'.
This issue happened becausde certain candidates entered their full name in the 'Name' column and surname in the 'Surname' column seperately while filling the form. Therefore, the hall ticket was generated accordingly (based on the details provided on the application form). No corrections will be required to do at the moment, and the same can be rectified duing the document verification process that happens at the time of selection.
Few candidates report that the signature and the photograph were not visible in the application form. For the same, APVRP has clarified that 'For technical issues, please contact 9247971034 (10:30 AM – 6:30 PM)'. Therefore, the candidates can call the helpdesk and get the issue rectified.
AP AEE Exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted from August 22 to 28, and a mock test link gets activated on August 15 to enbale the test takers understand the CBT pattern.