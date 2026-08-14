AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today

AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Steps to download

Here are the important steps to download the Assistant Executive Engineer recruitment hall ticket -

Visit the official website of AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal

Click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the official website

Enter the username and password

Check the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard

You will see a link to download the hall ticket

If you are not able to download the hall ticket in PDF, contact the helpdesk imemdiately

Your examk shift and other details are printed on the hall ticket

On exam day, you must carry a few documents, such as a colour printout of the hall ticket (preferred), a valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License), and 1 passport-size photograph (the same one printed on the admit card). It is important carry photograph in case there is a photo mismatch while capturing the facial attendance.