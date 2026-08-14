AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today

AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (AVRP) will shortly activate the AEE Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the exam scheduled from August 22 to 28. The hall ticket release date has already been confirmed as August 14. The applicants need to have their username and password ready to download their hall ticket. The hall ticket will be available directly through the candidate login.
Here are the important steps to download the Assistant Executive Engineer recruitment hall ticket -
Visit the official website of AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal
Click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the official website
Enter the username and password
Check the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard
You will see a link to download the hall ticket
If you are not able to download the hall ticket in PDF, contact the helpdesk imemdiately
Your examk shift and other details are printed on the hall ticket
On exam day, you must carry a few documents, such as a colour printout of the hall ticket (preferred), a valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License), and 1 passport-size photograph (the same one printed on the admit card). It is important carry photograph in case there is a photo mismatch while capturing the facial attendance.