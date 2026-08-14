Exams

AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today

AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 download link will be available shortly through the AP Vidyut Recrruitment portal
AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link to be Activated Today
AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link to be Activated TodayOfficial website image of AP AEe hALL tICKET 2026
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AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (AVRP) will shortly activate the AEE Hall Ticket 2026 download link for the exam scheduled from August 22 to 28. The hall ticket release date has already been confirmed as August 14. The applicants need to have their username and password ready to download their hall ticket. The hall ticket will be available directly through the candidate login.

Official website link to download hall ticket

AP AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Steps to download

Here are the important steps to download the Assistant Executive Engineer recruitment hall ticket -

  • Visit the official website of AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal

  • Click on the 'Candidate Login' link available on the official website

  • Enter the username and password

  • Check the left-hand side of the candidate dashboard

  • You will see a link to download the hall ticket

  • If you are not able to download the hall ticket in PDF, contact the helpdesk imemdiately

  • Your examk shift and other details are printed on the hall ticket

On exam day, you must carry a few documents, such as a colour printout of the hall ticket (preferred), a valid ID proof (Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License), and 1 passport-size photograph (the same one printed on the admit card). It is important carry photograph in case there is a photo mismatch while capturing the facial attendance.

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