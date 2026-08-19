AP AEE Exam 2026 begins on August 22: List of documents required on exam day

AP Vidyut Recruitment Portal (APVRP) will conduct the AP AEE Exam 2026 for AP TRANSCO, GENCO, APCPDCL, APEPDCL, and APSPDCL recruitment from August 22 to 28. The hall ticket for the exam was released on August 14. The official exam authority has issued hall tickets to candidates whose name or date of birth details are incorrect on the hall ticket.
AEE hall ticket (colour printout preferable if photo is not clearly visible on the black and white copy)
Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar Card/ Voter ID/ Driving License/ Passport)
1 passport size photograph (if the Aadhaar Card/ any other ID's image has been updated for a long period of time)
Class 10 Certificate (xerox copy) if the Date of Birth is printed wrong on the admit card
Candidates whose name and date of birth details are mentioned incorrectly on the hall ticket must submit a declaration form at the exam centre. Exam centres will provide a facility to fill the declaration form on the exam day. Students need to carry valid ID proof details for the same and sign the form accordingly. Once the details are updated on the exam centre's nominal rolls, the exam authority will be informed as well. Therefore, test takers need not worry about this.
If your Aadhaar Card photo has not been updated in more than 10 years and you carry it on exam day, you must submit one passport-size photograph. During facial attendance marking, the server might show 'face mismatch'. To resolve this issue, the exam centre authority will ask for the latest passport-size photograph (same as the one uploaded on the application form and printed on the admit card).