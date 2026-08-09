ANGRAU BSc Agriculture Counselling 2026: Registration closing on August 14, web options date awaited

ANGRAU is yet to confirm the dates for web options and seat allotment. Once the registration process concludes, the university will conduct certificate verification. The web options are expected to be released after the conclusion of the first phase AP EAMCET BIPC counselling 2026. Certain BiPC students usually apply for both BPharm and BSc Agriculture courses. Therefore, the web options for ANGRAU can be expected only after August 20, but the date has not been officially confirmed.