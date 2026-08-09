ANGRAU BSc Agriculture Counselling 2026: Registration closing on August 14, web options date awaited

Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University (ANGRAU) will close the registration for AP BSc Agriculture counselling 2026 on August 14. Candidates who completed their Intermediate in the BiPC stream and have a valid AP EAMCET BiPC Rank 2026 are eligible to apply for admission. Those who did not appear for the EAMCET exam must wait for the Category B admission process (management quota).
Here is the list of new private universities that are included in the ANGRAU BSc Agriculture counselling. These universities will accept admissions through AP EAMCET rank and are participating in the counselling ranks.
BESTI University, Gorantla - 420 Seats
MB University, Tirupati - 63 Seats
Annamacharya University, Rajampet - 35 Seats
Godavari Global University (GGURPU), Rajamahendravaram - 35
80% of seats offered by ANGRAU and affiliated colleges are filled through the counselling process conducted only by the university. However, 20% of seats are reserved under ICAR QUotaAll-India counselling. In case any seats remain vacant after the conclusion of counselling, those seats will be transferred to the state-level counselling.
ANGRAU is yet to confirm the dates for web options and seat allotment. Once the registration process concludes, the university will conduct certificate verification. The web options are expected to be released after the conclusion of the first phase AP EAMCET BIPC counselling 2026. Certain BiPC students usually apply for both BPharm and BSc Agriculture courses. Therefore, the web options for ANGRAU can be expected only after August 20, but the date has not been officially confirmed.