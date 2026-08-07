Allahabad High Court RO ARO Exam Date 2026 SOON: Check exam pattern and marking scheme

Allahabad High Court RO ARO and CA Exam Pattern 2026

Prelims Exam Pattern: The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. Each question carries one mark, and the duration of the exam is 3 hours. There is no negative marking. The exam consists of General Studies topics - History, Polity, Geography, basic computer knowledge, etc.

Mains Exam Pattern: The mains exam will be conducted for 150 marks, and the duration of the exam is 3 hours. The exam consists of Essay Writing in English, Precise Writing in English, Translation from English to Hindi, Translation from Hindi to English and Comprehension in English. The minimum qualifying marks in this stage are 50 out of 150 marks.

Computer Knowledge Test Pattern: A copy of English text (approximately 500 words) will be given, and the candidates must reproduce the same on a computer within 20 minutes.

No marks will be given for unattempted questions, and marks will be awarded if errors in questions or answers are found during the answer key objection window.