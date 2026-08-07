Allahabad High Court RO ARO Exam Date 2026 SOON: Check exam pattern and marking scheme

The Allahabad High Court will soon release the exam date for the recruitment of Review Officer, Assistant Review Officer, and Computer Assistant. Registration for the recruitment exam closed on June 25, and applicants are eagerly waiting for the exam. The recruitment exam will be conducted in three stages, viz., Prelims, Mains and Computer Knowledge Test.
As the exam date is officially not announced, a mere prediction on the same is not possible. Therefore, the candidates are advised to wait for the official update.
Prelims Exam Pattern: The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions for 200 marks. Each question carries one mark, and the duration of the exam is 3 hours. There is no negative marking. The exam consists of General Studies topics - History, Polity, Geography, basic computer knowledge, etc.
Mains Exam Pattern: The mains exam will be conducted for 150 marks, and the duration of the exam is 3 hours. The exam consists of Essay Writing in English, Precise Writing in English, Translation from English to Hindi, Translation from Hindi to English and Comprehension in English. The minimum qualifying marks in this stage are 50 out of 150 marks.
Computer Knowledge Test Pattern: A copy of English text (approximately 500 words) will be given, and the candidates must reproduce the same on a computer within 20 minutes.
No marks will be given for unattempted questions, and marks will be awarded if errors in questions or answers are found during the answer key objection window.
The aspirants must do the exam preparation rigorously, as they may not have much time to complete the revision of the syllabus. Once the exam date is announced, final revision and practice papers solving can be done.