All India Sainik Schools Entrance Exam 2027 registration begins; check exam date here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2027 today, November 3. It has activated the AISSEE 2027 registration form link on the official portal at exams.nta.nic.in.

Interested candidates who seek admission to all the Sainik Schools spread across the country can register online till December 2, 2026. The last date tosuccesfully complete the transaction of fee is December 2, 2026. The late submission of online application form with late fee is Rs 500. However, the window to apply with late fee is December 3 to 6, 2026.

The NTA has also allowed candidates to register online for AISSEE 2027 from December 7 to 9, 2026. It will release the examination city slip on January 11, 2027. The AISSEE admit card 2027 will be released on January 25, 2027. The entrance examination is scheduled on January 31, 2027.

How to apply online for AISSEE 2027?

Step 1: Open the official portal of AISSEE at https://exams.nta.nic.in/sainik-school-society/

Step 2: Find the AISSEE 2027 application form link on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the AISSEE registration form with all details including academic and personal details

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Scan and upload all the required documents, including photograph and signature

Step 6: Submit the AISSEE application form

Step 7: keep the hard copy of application form for future need

The official notice reads, "Candidates are requested to fill the application form carefully and may read the detailed Information Bulletin for AISSEE 2027 before applying. The exam fee is also required to be paid online through the payment gateway, using debit/credit cards or internet banking/UPI."