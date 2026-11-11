AILET 2027 Registration Extended to November 13; NLU Delhi announces separate deadlines for fee payment, corrections

National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has extended the registration deadline for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027 to November 13, 2026, giving candidates three additional days to apply for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.

According to an official notification issued on November 11, the online application window will close at 11.59 pm on November 13. The earlier deadline was November 10.

The university has also announced separate deadlines for completing pending application fee payments and correcting details submitted during registration.

The revised schedule is particularly relevant to candidates who initiated registration before the original deadline but have not completed all application formalities.