AILET 2027 Registration Extended to November 13; NLU Delhi announces separate deadlines for fee payment, corrections

National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has extended the registration deadline for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027 to November 13, 2026, giving candidates three additional days to apply for admission to its undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes.
According to an official notification issued on November 11, the online application window will close at 11.59 pm on November 13. The earlier deadline was November 10.
The university has also announced separate deadlines for completing pending application fee payments and correcting details submitted during registration.
The revised schedule is particularly relevant to candidates who initiated registration before the original deadline but have not completed all application formalities.
NLU Delhi has announced the following revised schedule:
November 13, 2026, 11.59 pm: Last date to submit the online application form.
November 14, 2026, 8 am: Last date for already registered candidates to complete pending application fee payments.
November 15, 2026, 8 am: Last date to verify and correct permitted application details.
The university has clarified that fee payment requests received after 8 am on November 14 will not be entertained.
Candidates should note that the additional fee payment window applies to those who have already initiated the registration process. It is not an extension of the application submission deadline.
NLU Delhi has instructed all successfully registered candidates to verify their application details through the AILET portal.
Candidates can review and update:
Personal details, including their name, parents' names and residential address
Uploaded photograph
Scanned signature
Examination city preferences
The correction facility will remain available until 8 am on November 15.
The university has stated that no further requests for corrections or modifications will be accepted after the deadline.
The November 11 notification also reiterates the documentation requirements for candidates applying under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category.
Applicants must possess a valid disability certificate issued by the competent authority.
NLU Delhi has clarified that candidates without a valid certificate will not be considered for horizontal reservation under the PwD category. They will also not be entitled to compensatory time during the examination.
The university has separately published guidelines governing examination arrangements for candidates with disabilities.
AILET 2027 is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2026, for admission to the university's five-year BA LLB (Hons) and one-year LLM programmes for the 2027–28 academic session.
Candidates can access the registration portal and official notifications at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.