AILET 2027 exam centre changed from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack; NLU Delhi allows city changes until November 15

National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has announced a change in the examination city for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027, replacing Bhubaneswar with Cuttack in Odisha.
According to an official notification issued on November 12, 2026, candidates who selected Bhubaneswar as their preferred examination city will now have to appear for the entrance examination in Cuttack.
The examination will be conducted on December 13, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm, as previously scheduled.
NLU Delhi has advised candidates who selected Bhubaneswar as their first examination city preference to make the necessary arrangements to appear for the test in Cuttack.
The university has not specified the reason for replacing Bhubaneswar with Cuttack.
The notification concerns a change in examination location and does not announce any revision to the examination date or timings.
Candidates affected by the revised examination city arrangement can choose another available test city instead of Cuttack.
The university has permitted candidates to modify their first examination city preference through their AILET login on or before November 15, 2026.
The facility is particularly relevant to candidates who had selected Bhubaneswar as their first preference and may face travel difficulties following the change.
Candidates should check the available examination cities before submitting any modification.
AILET 2027 is conducted for admission to law programmes offered by National Law University Delhi.
Candidates should verify their examination city preferences and monitor subsequent announcements regarding examination centres and admit cards.
The university has advised applicants to visit its official website regularly for further updates.