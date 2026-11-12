AILET 2027 exam centre changed from Bhubaneswar to Cuttack; NLU Delhi allows city changes until November 15

National Law University (NLU), Delhi, has announced a change in the examination city for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027, replacing Bhubaneswar with Cuttack in Odisha.

According to an official notification issued on November 12, 2026, candidates who selected Bhubaneswar as their preferred examination city will now have to appear for the entrance examination in Cuttack.

The examination will be conducted on December 13, 2026, from 2 pm to 4 pm, as previously scheduled.