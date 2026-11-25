National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the admit cards for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027, scheduled for December 13, 2026. With the examination approaching, the university has also announced two important deadlines concerning hall ticket downloads and examination arrangements for candidates with disabilities.
According to the official notification issued on November 23, the admit cards became available on November 24 at 11 AM through the AILET portal, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.
However, the admit card download facility will remain available only until December 6, 2026, at 1.30 PM, a week before the examination.
Candidates are therefore advised to access their hall tickets within the specified window and review their examination details in advance.
The AILET 2027 examination will be conducted on Sunday, December 13, from 2 PM to 4 PM, for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes offered by NLU Delhi.
With the examination scheduled for a single afternoon session, candidates travelling to their allotted centres should make the necessary arrangements in advance.
The release of admit cards also marks an important stage in the admission process, allowing candidates to finalise their examination-day preparations.
In a separate instruction, NLU Delhi has directed Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates requiring scribes to submit their details and supporting documents by December 3, 2026.
Candidates must complete the process through their respective AILET 2027 accounts. The university has clarified that requests submitted through other modes or after the deadline will not be entertained.
As per the university's guidelines, eligible candidates can arrange their own scribes or request assistance from NLU Delhi, subject to the prescribed conditions.
Eligible PwD candidates may also receive an additional 40 minutes of compensatory time for the two-hour examination, where applicable.
For assistance related to disability accommodations, candidates can contact the dedicated helpdesk at helpdesk-ailetpwd@nludelhi.ac.in.
Candidates appearing for AILET 2027 should regularly monitor the official university website for further examination-related instructions and announcements.