National Law University (NLU) Delhi has released the admit cards for the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2027, scheduled for December 13, 2026. With the examination approaching, the university has also announced two important deadlines concerning hall ticket downloads and examination arrangements for candidates with disabilities.

According to the official notification issued on November 23, the admit cards became available on November 24 at 11 AM through the AILET portal, nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

However, the admit card download facility will remain available only until December 6, 2026, at 1.30 PM, a week before the examination.

Candidates are therefore advised to access their hall tickets within the specified window and review their examination details in advance.