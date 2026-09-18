AIIMS NORCET 11 Results 2026: Here's how to download scorecard at aiimsexams.ac.in

Chennai: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is all set to release the Nursing Officer Recruitment Common Eligibility Test (NORCET) 11 stage 1 result 2026 soon. The sources suggest that AIIMS NORCET 11 results 2026 will be declared anytime soon.

Candidates who had appeared for the AIIMS NORCET Stage 1 examination on September 12 can access their qualifying status through the official AIIMS examination portal at aiimsexams.ac.in. One should use their valid login credentials to check the AIIMS NORCET 11 results 2026.

How to download AIIMS NORCET 11 scorecard 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the Recruitment section

Step 3: Navigate to the AIIMS NORCET 11 tab

Step 4: Find the NORCET 11 stage 1 results link

Step 5: Follow the link to land on the AIIMS NORCET 11 results page

Step 6: Fill in the required login credentials

Step 7: Submit the mandatory fields

Step 8: The AIIMS NORCET results 2026 will be available on the screen

Step 9: Download and keep the hard copy for future need

What after AIIMS NORCET 11 results?

Candidates who qulaify in the Stage 1 will be eligible to appear for AIIMS NORCET Stage 2 examination. The exam authority has announced that the AIIMS NORCET 11 Stage 2 examination will be held on September 30, 2026. The AIIMS NORCET Stage 2 result will be released on October 10.