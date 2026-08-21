AIIMS New Delhi Round 1 NEET UG Provisional Cutoff 2026: General rank closes at 51, ST at 987; Check Category-wise Ranks

MCC released the provisional NEET UG Round 1 seat allotment result 2026 in PDF format. Based on the seat allotment data, AIIMS New Delhi has once again become the top preferred college. For instance, AIR 1 to 51 from the General category dominated the allotment list. The category-wise opening and closing rank analysis along with the major highlights can be checked here.
Note: The opening and closing rank analysis here is purely based on the provisional seat allotment result, but it is subject to change after the final allotment. Therefore, the candidates are advised to consider the below information as a basic reference. A detailed analysis of final cutoff will be posted as well.
For the General/Open category, the Round 1 window is just AIR 1 to 51. In other words, candidates needed to be within the first few dozen NEET-UG ranks to secure a regular General-category seat at AIIMS New Delhi in this allotment
The OBC category closes at AIR 192, making it the next most competitive regular category after Open. The relatively narrow rank window reflects the extremely high demand for AIIMS Delhi
The EWS cutoff moves beyond the 200 mark but remains within the top 300 ranks. This places AIIMS Delhi's Round 1 EWS seat firmly among the most competitive MBBS seats nationally
The SC category stretches from 55 to 793, while ST extends from 260 to 987. This should not be interpreted simply as a fall in demand: reservation, seat availability and the way the counselling algorithm allocates candidates across Open and reserved seats all influence these numbers
Once the final allotment is declared today, August 21, there will be a better clarity on the exact cutoffs. MCC closes the grievance window on Round 1 provisional allotment at 3:59 PM today.