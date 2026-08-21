AIIMS New Delhi Round 1 NEET UG Provisional Cutoff 2026: General rank closes at 51, ST at 987; Check Category-wise Ranks

For the General/Open category, the Round 1 window is just AIR 1 to 51. In other words, candidates needed to be within the first few dozen NEET-UG ranks to secure a regular General-category seat at AIIMS New Delhi in this allotment

The OBC category closes at AIR 192, making it the next most competitive regular category after Open. The relatively narrow rank window reflects the extremely high demand for AIIMS Delhi

The EWS cutoff moves beyond the 200 mark but remains within the top 300 ranks. This places AIIMS Delhi's Round 1 EWS seat firmly among the most competitive MBBS seats nationally