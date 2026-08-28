AIIMS Mangalagiri NEET UG Round 1 Cutoff 2026: General closing rank at 1,314, SC at 16,901

General category remains highly competitive

For General-category candidates, AIIMS Mangalagiri closed at NEET-UG rank 1,314 in Round 1. The first General-category allotment seen for the institute was at rank 423, while subsequent allotments continued through the 400s, 500s, 600s, 700s and beyond.

The final General-category allotment in the regular, non-PwD pool was at rank 1,314. The allotment list records this candidate under the Open Seat Quota at AIIMS Mangalagiri. The same dataset also contains separate PwD allotments at much higher ranks, which should not be mixed with the regular General cutoff.

This makes 1,314 the more meaningful benchmark for candidates trying to assess their chances in the regular General/Open category.