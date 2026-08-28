AIIMS Mangalagiri NEET UG Round 1 Cutoff 2026: General closing rank at 1,314, SC at 16,901

The Round 1 NEET-UG 2026 seat allotment data gives a clear picture of the competition for the MBBS programme at AIIMS Mangalagiri. The allotment document lists the candidate's NEET rank, allotted quota, institute, course and allotted category, making it possible to identify the last rank at which candidates received seats in each major category. The allotment list was dated August 24, 2026.
These are closing ranks based on the candidates actually allotted AIIMS Mangalagiri in Round 1, not marks-based NEET qualifying cutoffs.
General category remains highly competitive
For General-category candidates, AIIMS Mangalagiri closed at NEET-UG rank 1,314 in Round 1. The first General-category allotment seen for the institute was at rank 423, while subsequent allotments continued through the 400s, 500s, 600s, 700s and beyond.
The final General-category allotment in the regular, non-PwD pool was at rank 1,314. The allotment list records this candidate under the Open Seat Quota at AIIMS Mangalagiri. The same dataset also contains separate PwD allotments at much higher ranks, which should not be mixed with the regular General cutoff.
This makes 1,314 the more meaningful benchmark for candidates trying to assess their chances in the regular General/Open category.
OBC cutoff reaches 2,079
The OBC category shows a somewhat wider range. AIIMS Mangalagiri had OBC candidates entering the institute at ranks in the 1,300s and continuing through the 1,900s.
The last regular OBC allotment in Round 1 was at rank 2,079.
Interestingly, the list also records OBC candidates receiving Open-category seats at ranks such as 342 and 1,263. This is an important distinction while analysing the cutoff: an OBC candidate can be allotted an Open seat based on merit, so the Open-seat allotments should not automatically be interpreted as the OBC-reserved closing rank.
EWS cutoff extends to 3,021
The EWS trend is even more stretched. The regular EWS allotments at AIIMS Mangalagiri begin in the 1,700s and continue into the 2,000s.
The Round 1 EWS closing rank was 3,021.
The allotment data also shows an EWS candidate receiving an Open seat at rank 683, again highlighting why allotted category and candidate category need to be examined separately when calculating cutoffs.
At a glance: How far did the cutoff move?
The Round 1 numbers show a substantial category-wise gap:
General: 1,314
OBC: 2,079 — 765 ranks beyond General
EWS: 3,021 — 1,707 ranks beyond General
SC: 16,901 — 15,587 ranks beyond General
ST: 21,776 — 20,462 ranks beyond General
The sharpest difference is therefore between the General category and the SC/ST categories.
Source: NEET-UG Counselling Seats Allotment 2026 Round 1 data, dated August 24, 2026. The document records rank, allotted quota, institute, course and allotted/candidate category for each allotment.