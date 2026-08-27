AIIMS Jodhpur NEET UG Round 1 Cutoff 2026: General seat closes at 343; Check category-wise trend

The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling data gives a clear picture of how competitive an MBBS seat at AIIMS Jodhpur remains. Analysis of the Round 1 allotment data shows that the General category seat closed at All India Rank (AIR) 343, making AIIMS Jodhpur one of the most sought-after AIIMS campuses after AIIMS New Delhi.

The Round 1 data places the General/Unreserved category opening rank at 53 and closing rank at 343. In other words, candidates within the top 350 ranks had a realistic shot at securing an Open seat at the Jodhpur campus in the first round.