AIIMS Jodhpur NEET UG Round 1 Cutoff 2026: General seat closes at 343; Check category-wise trend

The NEET UG 2026 Round 1 counselling data gives a clear picture of how competitive an MBBS seat at AIIMS Jodhpur remains. Analysis of the Round 1 allotment data shows that the General category seat closed at All India Rank (AIR) 343, making AIIMS Jodhpur one of the most sought-after AIIMS campuses after AIIMS New Delhi.
The Round 1 data places the General/Unreserved category opening rank at 53 and closing rank at 343. In other words, candidates within the top 350 ranks had a realistic shot at securing an Open seat at the Jodhpur campus in the first round.
General category competition remains intense
The most striking part of the data is the narrow General-category rank range. The first AIIMS Jodhpur General allotments appear at ranks in the 150s and 170s, before the allotment list reaches rank 343 for the category. The PDF also shows multiple Open General allotments between these ranks, underlining the sustained demand for the institute.
SC and ST candidates get a wider rank window
The difference becomes much more pronounced for reserved categories. The SC closing rank reached 3,941, while the ST closing rank extended to 4,457. This does not mean that every candidate within these ranks would automatically secure AIIMS Jodhpur, as allotment also depends on the applicable seat category and choices filled during counselling.
The Round 1 list shows SC allotments at ranks such as 918, 996, 2,352, 2,751 and 2,821, demonstrating how the category's seats were distributed across a considerably broader rank range.
AIIMS Jodhpur remains a top-choice institute
There is another useful comparison. The General-category closing rank moved from 392 in 2025 to 343 in Round 1 of 2026, indicating that competition became tighter this year. The 2024 closing rank was 374.